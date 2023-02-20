CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

