Credit Suisse Group Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 7.9 %

CRK stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 7,141,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,776. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

