Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $14.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNB. Raymond James cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 8,935,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,433. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

