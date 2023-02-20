Credit Suisse Group Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.06. 7,141,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 858,281 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

