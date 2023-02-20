Credit Suisse Group Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Comstock Resources stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 7,141,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,776. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

