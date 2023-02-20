Credit Suisse Group Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.
Comstock Resources Stock Down 7.9 %
Comstock Resources stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 7,141,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,776. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.
Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources
In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.