Credit Suisse Group Increases Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $11.50

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FSLY. Bank of America raised Fastly from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Fastly stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $61,238.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,822 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,697,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,870,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

