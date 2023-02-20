Credit Suisse Group Raises IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target to $32.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBEX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

IBEX stock remained flat at $29.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,182. IBEX has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IBEX by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IBEX by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

