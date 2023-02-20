Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXO. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

GXO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 793,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,255. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

