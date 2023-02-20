Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€94.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.64. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1-year high of €57.82 ($62.17).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

