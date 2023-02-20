Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $240.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALB. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.95.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $27.61 on Thursday, reaching $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.45.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

