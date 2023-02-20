Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $52,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,799 shares of company stock valued at $429,698 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Criteo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 197,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Criteo by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,786,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 68,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

