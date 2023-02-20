Critical Analysis: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) vs. Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $3.71 billion 3.77 $776.98 million N/A N/A Sumco $3.06 billion 1.61 $374.20 million $2.88 9.76

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Sumco.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sumco pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advantest and Sumco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 24.39% 39.19% 23.75% Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34%

Summary

Advantest beats Sumco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries. The Mechatronic segment provides the semiconductor devices handling mechatronic applied products such as testers, handlers, device interfaces, and nanotechnology products. The Others segment involves in the customer solutions support, and equipment leasing services. The company was founded by Ikuo Takeda in December 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

