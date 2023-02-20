CSFB Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by CSFB from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$151.10.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$135.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$129.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.60.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.9900018 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

