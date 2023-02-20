CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRT.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.64 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.21 and a 52 week high of C$18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.89.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.73%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

