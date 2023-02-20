Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Raised to $260.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $247.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,745. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

