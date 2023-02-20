CV SHOTS Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $5.39 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00422933 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,935.98 or 0.28015872 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00360079 USD and is down -27.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

