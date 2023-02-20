Dai Market Cap Tops $5.20 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $193.58 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,207,736,676 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

