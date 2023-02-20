Dana (NYSE:DAN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.
Dana Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.40 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $22.63.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
