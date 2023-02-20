Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.66.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $552,215.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,927.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

