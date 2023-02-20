Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.66.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $167.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

