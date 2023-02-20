Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Datadog also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.22-$0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Datadog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.14.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.99. 5,964,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $167.89.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

