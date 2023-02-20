DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $81.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in DaVita by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Stock Performance
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.