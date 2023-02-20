DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $81.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Barclays cut their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get DaVita alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in DaVita by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DaVita by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

About DaVita

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $83.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.