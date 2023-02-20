Dawn Protocol 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.58 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $63.96 million and $21.58 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

