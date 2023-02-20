Dent (DENT) Trading Up 51.4% Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Dent has a market cap of $129.67 million and approximately $159.41 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

