Dero Price Tops $4.51 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00018100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $60.06 million and $93,102.49 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,936.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00386805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00095103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00647622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00601098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00185071 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,306,754 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.