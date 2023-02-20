Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.73 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Dero has a total market cap of $59.73 million and approximately $87,884.57 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00018104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,306,050 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

