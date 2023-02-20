Dero Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $60.82 million and $110,751.09 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00018320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,952.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00389170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00093390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.00669961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00587174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00177035 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,305,341 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

