Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.2%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €20.78 ($22.11) and last traded at €20.76 ($22.09). 8,414,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €20.52 ($21.83).

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is €19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.88.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.