DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.40 ($5.74) and last traded at €5.38 ($5.72). Approximately 258,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.34 ($5.68).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.70.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

