Difesa Capital Management LP Acquires 250,000 Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW)

Difesa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brooge Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BROGW traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546. Brooge Energy Limited has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

