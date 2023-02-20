Difesa Capital Management LP Has $783,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Difesa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $26.38. 4,684,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,958. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

