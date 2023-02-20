Difesa Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 313,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I makes up about 1.6% of Difesa Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Difesa Capital Management LP owned about 0.59% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 1,286.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 202,810 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 18.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,565 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 48.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 138.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of ANZU stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $10.08. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.