Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Digital Ally stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

About Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.