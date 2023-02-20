Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Digital Ally stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $24.40.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
