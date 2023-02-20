Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,369,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

