DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOCN. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.