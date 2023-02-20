DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCN. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 3,226,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

