DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOCN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 3,226,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.60, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $512,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 136.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

