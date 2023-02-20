DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$720.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.55 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.28-$0.29 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.62.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

