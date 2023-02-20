Dohj LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dohj LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.5% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.