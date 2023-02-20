Dohj LLC Invests $263,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dohj LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,748,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Align Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

ALGN stock opened at $316.71 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $513.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $234.21.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.