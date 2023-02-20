Dohj LLC Purchases 855 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dohj LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.70.

Deere & Company Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $433.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

