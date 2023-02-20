Dohj LLC Sells 10,693 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

