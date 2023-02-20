Dohj LLC Sells 415 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of XOM opened at $111.28 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

