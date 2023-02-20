Domain Holdings Australia Limited (DHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Domain Holdings Australia

In related news, insider Michael(Mike) Sneesby 826,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. 60.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

