DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.70.

DraftKings Stock Up 15.3 %

DKNG stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. The company had a trading volume of 81,838,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,926,615. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

