Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys 557,300 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,745,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,300 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 2.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 3.18% of Peloton Interactive worth $74,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.1 %

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 8,741,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,616,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.