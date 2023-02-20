Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.75 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.25 to C$16.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.18.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$17.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

