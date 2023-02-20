Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Given New $29.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DBX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. 11,639,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $334,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,491,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,316,114.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 901,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

