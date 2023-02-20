Dropbox’s (DBX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Trading Down 11.4 %

DBX stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 11,639,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.