Dropbox’s (DBX) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Dropbox Trading Down 11.4 %

DBX stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.22. 11,639,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,843. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,729.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,570,729.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,133 shares of company stock worth $12,775,087. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after buying an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after buying an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 901,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.