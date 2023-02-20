Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $112.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.91.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DUK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,115. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.97.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

